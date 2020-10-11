Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to CJI Bobde against sitting SC judge

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde that a top Supreme Court judge, also in line to be the next CJI, acted in the interests of the Telugu Desam Party and that his closeness to former CM Chandrababu Naidu was worrying, bringing the fairness of the institution into question.

In his letter, Reddy reportedly alleged that Justice N V Ramana “has been influencing the sittings of the (Andhra Pradesh) High Court" and asked the CJI to look into the matter to ensure the neutrality of the state's judiciary is maintained.

The letter also names at least four other sitting High Court judges who were "rostered" to handle cases against Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu.

An Indian Express report cites the letter as saying "ever since the YSR Congress Party gained power in May 2019 and ordered enquiry into all the deals made by the regime of N Chandrababu Naidu from June 2014 to May 2019, Justice N V Ramana started influencing the course of administration of justice in the state."

More to follow...