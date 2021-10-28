Andhra Pradesh CM plans to woo tourists to Vizag with London Eye-like Ferris wheel

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy wants to develop Visakhapatnam into a mega tourist hub in the country with attractions including a London Eye-like Ferris wheel.

Also on Jagan's blueprint for a more touristy Vizag is a tunnel aquarium and sky tower.

Visakhapatnam, popularly known as Vizag, is the state's largest city, where Reddy wants to move his administrative set-up eventually. The plan set in motion in January 2020 is stalled due to various petitions in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the chief minister's controversial idea of having three capitals — executive in Vizag, legislative in Amaravati and judiciary in Kurnool for the state.

The construction of Amaravati — a mega capital planned by former CM Chandrababu Naidu in partnership with Singapore firms — had come to a grinding halt soon after Jagan took over in the middle of 2019.

Though the fate of Jagan's three capitals, especially Vizag, remains uncertain, the chief minister has the port city on top of his infrastructure growth priorities.

Officials said several companies have come forward to invest Rs 2,868 crore on tourism projects in the state, with the potential of providing 48,000 jobs in the sector.

“The Oberoi group would build resorts in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Horsley Hills, Pitchukalanka by the name Oberoi Vilas. Hyatt group will construct a star hotel and convention centre at Shilparamam in Visakhapatnam,” CMO officials said after a meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) chaired by Reddy on Wednesday.

Interestingly, a similar project comprising an international convention centre, shopping mall and a five-star hotel to be executed by the Abu Dhabi-based Lulu group was cancelled by Reddy in 2019. The agreement was made during Naidu's time.

Another hotel and service apartment named Taj Varun Beach will also now come up in Visakhapatnam.

While the picturesque city, with several natural and other attractions, is a popular destination already for domestic tourists, especially from Odisha, Bengal and Telangana, Reddy, officials said, wants the new tourism projects to attract international tourists in droves.

The AP state cabinet, which met on Thursday, decided to extend various incentives under its tourism policy for the above projects to materialise soon.

However, Opposition parties and conservationists are faulting the YSRCP government for such large-scale projects while razing some charming spots like the Rushikonda Haritha resorts operated by the state.

