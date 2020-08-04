Andhra Pradesh High Court halts Jagan's capital moves for 10 days

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has put a freeze of 10 days on the Jaganmohan Reddy government's further move towards the formation of three capitals in the state.

Following governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan’s assent to the capital decentralization bills, a gazette notification of the acts was issued by the government on Friday.

The much contentious blueprint is being opposed by the principal opposition TDP and other parties. The Amaravati locals, especially the region’s farmers are in a protest mode since 17 December, when chief minister Reddy announced his intention to dismantle former CM Chandrababu Naidu’s plans of a world-class, mega capital in the Guntur district.

The High Court on Tuesday reviewed the petitions by the agitated locals and based on the government side’s appeal for time to file a counter, posted the matter to 14 August while putting a stay on the acts’ implementation.

The Reddy government had, in January, introduced two bills in the legislature - one to strip the Amaravati region of its capital status and other to set up three capitals for the state – the executive at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judiciary at Kurnool.

The Andhra Pradesh Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions bill, 2020 and another one to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014 were approved by the assembly twice - on 20 January and 16 June.

On Monday, leader of the opposition Naidu dared CM Reddy to withdraw his three capitals decision within 48 hours or abolish the state legislative assembly to seek fresh public mandate on his decision of three capitals.