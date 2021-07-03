Anganwadis to be fully electrified in Kerala

Anganwadis to be fully electrified in Kerala

According to the state Social Justice Department figures, there are 33,115 anganwadi centres functioning in Kerala

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 03 2021, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 15:30 ist
Health-Women and Child Development minister Veena George. Credit: PTI File Photo

All anganwadi centres in Kerala will be completely electrified soon, thanks to a significant decision taken by the Left government in the state. A recent meeting, attended by Health-Women and Child Development minister Veena George and Power Minister K Krishnankutty, decided to completely electrify all childcare centres as part of plans to improve the infrastructure facilities.

According to the state Social Justice Department figures, there are 33,115 anganwadi centres functioning in Kerala. Of them, 2256 centres in various districts are yet to get the power supply, an official statement said here. The anganwadis, which are not electrified even after the wiring works are completed, would be provided the connection on a war footing, it said.

Details of those buildings, where the wiring process was progressing, should be handed over to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) within one month after completing the pending works. KSEB would allot electric post free of cost to those anganwadis, if it is necessary for its electrification process, after including them in concerned schemes.

There are 221 angandwadis which are facing fund crunch to meet the expenditure of electrification and respective village panchayats would extend them necessary support in this regard, it said. Besides ministers, secretaries of both departments, district collectors and panchayat presidents were also among those took part in the ministerial meeting on Thursday, the statement added.

According to government figures, over 18,000 anganwadis are functioning in their own building in Kerala. While 20,837 centres have toilet facilities, over 19,000 have cooking gas connection, it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Anganwadi
infrastructure

Related videos

What's Brewing

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Hamilton signs 2-year contract extension with Mercedes

Hamilton signs 2-year contract extension with Mercedes

A look at the Aamir-Kiran professional association

A look at the Aamir-Kiran professional association

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

In Pics | Uttarakhand's many CMs over its short history

In Pics | Uttarakhand's many CMs over its short history

What is a 'Heat Dome'? Everything you need to know!

What is a 'Heat Dome'? Everything you need to know!

Turkey's Istanbul Convention withdrawal sparks protests

Turkey's Istanbul Convention withdrawal sparks protests

Waterfalls in Karnataka every traveller should visit

Waterfalls in Karnataka every traveller should visit

Death toll from US, Canada heatwave expected to rise

Death toll from US, Canada heatwave expected to rise

 