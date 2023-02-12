Annamalai to campaign for AIADMK in Erode East

BJP's Tamil Nadu President, K. Annamalai will campaign in Erode East constituency on February 19 and 20 for the candidate of alliance partner, the AIADMK.

The K. Palaniswami (EPS) faction of the AIADMK has got the right to use the 'Two Leaves' symbol in the Erode East by-election. His rival O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has also said that he would be campaigning for the 'Two Leaves' symbol.

Annamalai has already told both factions of the AIADMK that the BJP would not support the candidate put up by them if they are not contesting under the party symbol.

The AIADMK candidate is former minister K.V. Thenarasu.

The by-election was necessitated after the passing away of sitting MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa of the Congress, and his father and former Union Minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan is contesting as the Congress candidate.