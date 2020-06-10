Another elephant dies after consuming explosive-packed pineapple in Kerala

Close on the heels of the death of a pregnant wild elephant at Palakkad in Kerala using explosive-stuffed food, another elephant that died in Kollam district in April was found to have suffered fatal injuries after consuming explosive-packed pineapple.

The female elephant aged around ten died in the Pathanapuram forest areas near Punalar in the rural parts of Kollam district on April 11.

Forest officials said the investigation revealed that explosive-stuffed pineapple was kept by a poaching gang.

Three members of the gang, who are already arrested, maintained that their target was wild boars and sambar deers for selling meat and the elephant accidentally took it.

The gang was suspected to be involved in poaching of pythons too. Some country weapons, including a gun, and pineapples were also recovered from them.

The elephant had suffered a wound in the mouth in the explosion. Though doctors treated it, it could not be saved.

Initially, it was suspected that the pregnant elephant in Palakkad consumed explosive-packed pineapple.

But one of the accused held in the case maintained that explosives were packed in dry coconut and were aimed at wild boar. Two key accused in the case, a father and son, are still absconding.