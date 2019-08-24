AP: Flood victims get expired edible oil packets

People in flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh received relief after weeks, with their houses inundated by water for a long time. After the ordeal they have been through, the flood victims are not amused with the cooking oil they were supplied with. Flood victims in Guntur district found that the oil packets supplied by the district administration were past the expiry date.

The Palmolein oil packets supplied by the district administration as a part of the flood relief package was found to have expired on July 16. Few families in the Kollur block noted the date and complained about the same to the supplying authorities. The authorities immediately collecting the outdated oil packets to avoid a controversy which could embarrass the state government.



District civil supplies corporation manager Lakshma Reddy said that procurement of oil packets for the flood victims began on August 21. “While our godown in-charge noticed the date and kept the expired packets aside, few workers loading the oil packets in the trucks have mixed them with fresh stocks. We will take action on the persons responsible for the mix-up,” he added.



However, beneficiaries in the affected areas allege that the traders have taken advantage of the situation and supplied expired stock, hoping that no one would notice. It is said that the normal shelf life of edible oils is six months. After this period, the oil may change its colour or become thick, with a change in taste.