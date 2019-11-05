AP in India map without Amaravati; Naidu blames Jagan

Blaming YS Jaganmohan Reddy for making Andhra Pradesh a state without a capital, Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that the Chief Minister’s animosity towards Amaravati resulted in the disappearance of state capital in the recently released map of India.

A latest map of India released by the Centre after the abrogation of Article 370 has no mention of Amaravati the capital of Andhra Pradesh while Telangana has Hyderabad as capital.

“I have worked hard to get recognition to Amaravati as a new state capital of AP, all over the world. But Jagan and his party men have killed it by making baseless allegations of corruption,” Naidu said addressing a party meeting here. Naidu alleged that the new government has failed to notify the Home Ministry about the new capital and therefore the map would have omitted the name.

“Better shift the state capital to Pulivendula and the high court to Kurnool so that every Friday Jagan can attend court and it will also cost less, than going from Amaravati to Hyderabad,” Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan observed.

Pawan Kalyan has been opposing the move of the YSRCP government to shift the capital elsewhere. Meanwhile, state Municipal minister Botsa Satyanarayana made fun of the criticism and asked the opposition leaders to wait for the new address.

The state of Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2014 and Telangana was carved out of it. While the bifurcation Act allowed AP to function from common capital of Hyderabad for ten years, Naidu decided to shift the capital to Amaravati, an amalgamation of 33,000 acres of land.

Though the capital was not notified in the gazette, in December 2014, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act was notified in the gazette. Few also reasoned out that the centre considers Hyderabad as the common capital and hence no mention of Amaravati in the map.