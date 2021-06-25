Arrested commentator, teacher booked under Goondas Act

Kishore K Swamy, a social media commentator who was arrested recently for circulating defamatory contents against political leaders, and a teacher accused of sexually harassing his students were on Friday booked under the stringent Goondas Act.

Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal issued separate orders to detain Swamy and Rajagopalan, the teacher who was suspended by a reputed school after students accused him of taking online classes by just draping a towel around him, under the Goondas Act.

While Kishore was arrested on June 14 following a complaint filed by the Kanchipuram district IT Wing of DMK for posting derogatory comments against DMK founder C N Annadurai, M Karunanidhi, and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Later, she was arrested in two more cases filed by women journalists. Kishore, who has over 73,000 followers on Twitter and a self-proclaimed supporter of AIADMK, and BJP, was arrested twice in the past for his derogatory posts against women journalists.

The social media commentator is a known DMK baiter and is in the habit of posting slanderous tweets against leaders from political parties other than the two parties he claims to support. One of his last tweets were against the DMK’s move to encourage women to become priests in the state.

Swamy was booked under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot—if rioting is committed — if not committed), 505(1)(b) and 505(1)(c) of the IPC.

Swamy was arrested in 2019 and 2020 – but released immediately – for his abusive tweets against women journalists.

The teacher was arrested on May 25 after scores of students accused him of sexual misconduct. Rajagopalan was booked under various sections of the POCSO Act and IPC.