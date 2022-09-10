Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Kerala

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra entered Kerala on Saturday evening with thousands of Congress workers giving him a rousing welcome at the Tamil Nadu border.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will formally welcome the yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, at Parasala along the Kerala border on Sunday morning.

"Gain freedom through education, gain strength through organization, gain prosperity through industry. Today, as we enter the beautiful state of Kerala, on the auspicious occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti, his words inspire every step we take on the #BharatJodoYatra," Gandhi tweeted as the yatra entered Kerala.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, said all the arrangements for the yatra were in place.

KPCC president, K Sudhaaran said the yatra will be received at Parassala on Sunday morning. "All senior leaders of the party will be there to welcome the yatra. it will pass through seven districts in the state and party workers from other districts will join the yatra in between," Sudhakaran said.

Explaining the arrangements for the yatra, Sudhakaran said Gandhi and his co-party workers will march from Thiruvananthapuram through the national highway till Thrissur and will take the state highway towards Nilambur. "The yatra will commence at 7 AM every day and will continue till 11 AM. It will again start at 4 PM and continue till 7 PM. In between Gandhi will meet and hold discussions with people from all walks of life," the Congress state president told the media here.

At least 300 party workers will be accompanying Gandhi throughout the yatra in the state, Sudhakaran said, adding that a control room has been set up at the KPCC office here. Rahul Gandhi's yatra will officially enter Thiruvananthapuram district on September 11 and will enter Kollam district on September 14.

The yatra will enter Alappuzha on September 17 and pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on 23. The Congress yatra will pass through Palakkad on September 26 and 27 and enter Malappuram on September 28. The yatra will cover 3,570 km in 150 days and pass through 12 states. There will be mega rallies in 22 major cities.