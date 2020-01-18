BJP banners put up without permission to welcome Amit Shah

Hundreds of banners, flexes and BJP flags have been erected across Hubballi City welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. However, these publicity materials have been put up without taking permission from the Hubballi Dharwad Mahanagara Palike, the civic body of the twin cities.

The flexes and posters have been installed much against the Supreme court's order against defacing public property and city.

Shah will be in Hubballi to address a mega pro-Citizenship (Amendment ) Act rally at Nehru Ground, in the heart of the city on Saturday evening. Posters of him along with other local leaders including Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, State industries minister Jagadish Shettar and others have been put up from Hubballi Airport to the venue, which are around six kms apart.

Flags and flexes have been put at major junctions such as Basava Vana, Channamma Circle, Sangolli Rayanna circle and right under the nose of the HDMP main office on Lamington Road.

HDMP Revenue officer Rajkumar Haveri said that none of the BJP leaders sought permission to put up publicity materials. Even if they seek, they cannot be given as per Apex court directions. Officials will take stock on the number of flexes put up in a day or two and collect fines from the organisers, he said.

The posters and banners were put up on Friday evening, said sources.