BJP's Muralidhar Rao flays TRS govt over damage to temple at secretariat premises during demolition works

Hitting out at the TRS government in Telangana over the damage caused to a temple in the Secretariat premises during the ongoing demolition works, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Friday claimed it would suffer a curse for the alleged demolition of the temple. "Secretariat is being demolished.Nobody understood the demolition of the Secretariat.Temple has been demolished.

Nalla Pochamma (presiding deity) temple has been demolished.I got the doubt that this government has got its dinam (day, usually a ritual performed after death)," he said.

He was addressing a virtual rally organised by the BJP in Telangana on the occasion of the NDA government completing one-year in office in its ongoing tenure.

"People would perform the dinam.Because, it is said that something happens when a man is to die.Similarly, may be, this government has to go.That is why, it is happening....," he said.

In an apparent reference to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressing regret over the damage caused to the temple and also a mosque in the secretariat premises during the demolition works when adjacent old multi-storied buildings were being brought down, the BJP leader said whether the temple can collapse by mistake or unexpectedly.

The Chief Minister on Friday promised that a new temple and mosque would be built in a more spacious area, in the secretariat premises.

Talking about the alleged failure of TRS government in checking Covid-19, he said the BJP would continue to question the ruling party and "expose it before the people."

The BJP leader spoke at length on the achievements of the NDA government, including abrogation of Article 370, ending triple talaq, financial package announced after outbreak of Covid-19, support to farmers and MSMEs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are effectively facing the challenges, including Covid-19 and China, he said.

"Ready for friendship with China and also to face it..," he added.