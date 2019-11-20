Blood-stained dress of Congress MLA in Kerala Assembly

The Opposition, Congress-led United Democratic Front, on Wednesday disrupted proceedings of the Kerala Assembly by staging a strong protest against the police action against Congress MLA Shafi Parambil on Tuesday.

Blood-stained dress of the legislator was even brought to the house, apart from placards and banners, some Congress MLAs entered the Speaker's dais.

Kerala: Opposition party MLAs protest in the state assembly, over clash between police and members of Kerala Students Union (KSU) during the protest by students demanding CBI inquiry into the Walayar case (alleged rape and murder of 2 minor girls in 2017). pic.twitter.com/e3Jrtm0ciE — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded that the police officials responsible for the 'brutal' action against the MLA should be immediately placed under suspension even as the government ordered a probe by additional chief secretary (home) into the incident. The government justified the police action citing that the use force by police was justified as the KSU workers tried to break the police barricades.

The Congress MLA was injured in a police action against a march by pro-Congress Kerala Students Union to the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday raising various demands.

During the Zero Hour on Wednesday, the Congress gave notice for an adjournment motion on the matter. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied permission to it on the basis of government's reply. Subsequently, the UDF MLAs staged the protest. Earlier during the day, the UDF MLAs also boycotted the Question Hour.

Meanwhile, protest marches organised by Congress and KSU and various parts of the state on Wednesday also turned violent.