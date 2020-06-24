Case against woman activist for allegedly making children do body art on her

Case against Kerala activist over her body art video

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 24 2020, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 11:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A police case was registered against activist Rahana Fathima in Kerala for allegedly making her children paint on her body.

Rahana had received wide attention as she tried to enter Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women in 10-50 age group to the temple in 2018.

A body art video footage, purportedly that of Rahana lying half-naked and two children drawing and painting on the body, is now being circulated on the social media.

A lawyer and BJP activist Arun Prakash filed a complaint at the Thiruvalla police station on Tuesday alleging that Rahana made her minor children do body art and circulated it on the internet. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under various sections of Juvenile Justice Act and Indian Penal Code for cruelty to children and electronically transmitting sexually explicit content.

Police said that further actions would be initiated in the case after looking into the allegations in the complaint and the place of occurrence.

Rahana, who was a telecom technician with BSNL, recently alleged that she was terminated her from service. A case was registered against her in November 2018 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. She was subsequently placed under suspension and BSNL conducted an internal enquiry also. Based on that she was terminated from service.

Kerala
Sabarimala Ayyappa temple
Juvenile Justice Act
Indian Penal Code
BSNL
Supreme Court

