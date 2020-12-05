Central team to visit Pondy to assess cyclone damage

Central team to visit Puducherry on December 7 to assess damage from cyclone

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy wades through a flooded street to supervise the steps taken by the municipality workers to pump out the water, in Puducherry. Credit: PTI.

An inter-ministerial Central team will be on a visit to Puducherry on December 7 to assess the damage caused by cyclone and rains.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, territorial Chief Minister V Narayansamy said the team would visit the cyclone-ravaged areas and that he would brief it on the losses faced.

He said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant the Union Territory an interim relief of Rs 100 crores to restore normalcy. The loss that the agriculture sector and infrastructure incurred was pegged at Rs 400 crores, the Chief Minister said.

