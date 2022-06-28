Certification course in Future Wireless Communications by IIT-Hyderabad to begin in August

The Indian Institute of Technology here is starting a 12-month certificate programme named ‘Future Wireless Communications’ with an objective of providing the specialisation to 500 engineers annually.

IIT-Hyderabad is one of the first institutions in the country to have successfully developed and commercialized 5G technology, including an NB-IoT chipset.

“It is imperative that the wealth of knowledge created in the IITH 5G research program be shared with as many fresh graduates in the country as possible in the shortest possible time. This certificate program will help address the acute shortage of workforce in this domain by training at least 500 engineers per year,” Professor B S Murty, Director of IIT-Hyderabad, said.

The programme will commence on August 1. Diploma holders, BSc/BTech graduates, final-year students, or those with an equivalent degree in any branch of science or engineering are eligible to apply for the programme.

The course is divided into four modules with an option to exit after any module with a certificate. Selected candidates will be offered a scholarship of Rs 25,000 per month till the end of the programme, as well as up to 50 pre-placement offers. The scholarship will be also accompanied by up to 200 R&D project staff positions in the IIT-Hyderabad 6G research project.

In a message, Union minister of Communications and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Narendra Modi government is focused on developing the Atma-Nirbhar 5G ecosystem.

“Our commitment to creating a skilled resource pool of specialized engineers is in line with our 20-year-long road map to becoming a trusted global supply chain partner,” Vaishnaw said, while congratulating the IIT-Hyderabad team.