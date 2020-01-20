Circular from Syro-Malabar church read out during mass

A circular from the Syro-Malabar Church on the alleged incidents of Christian girls in Kerala and other states being trapped in love and recruited by terror outfit IS was read out in many of its churches during the holy mass on Sunday, sources said here.

In the circular, the church head Cardinal George Alencherry urged the priests and laity of the Syro-Malabar Church to take serious note of Christian girls getting trapped in love and being killed in Kerala and other states. The term ‘Love Jihad’ was not used in the circular. The Bishops of the Church had faced flak from a section of priests and laity after the Synod of the Church last week issued a statement saying that Love Jihad is a reality.

The statement alleged that scores of Christian women from the state were being lured into the trap of Islamic State and used in terror activities. In the circular the Cardinal expressed concern over the growing incidents of inter-religious love affairs with intentions endangering communal harmony and peace in society.