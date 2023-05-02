Congress continues attack on Left govt in Kerala alleging irregularities in AI camera project implementation

The Congress party on Tuesday continued its attack on the Left government in Kerala alleging irregularities over the Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras set up as part of the 'Safe Kerala' initiative and claimed the project which could have cost under Rs 100 crore was completed at Rs 232 crore.

Addressing the media here, senior Congress leader and former Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala claimed that one of the private companies which were held to be technically qualified in the tender process did not have the requisite experience.

"The Congress party has released various documents which can show the irregularities behind the installation of AI cameras as part of the Safe Kerala project," he added.

The Congress leader claimed it was clear that SRIT, the company which bagged the tender for the project also did not have the requisite experience and that it had approached some five other inexperienced firms to complete the project.

"A project which could have been completed for Rs 100 crore was implemented at a cost of Rs 232 crore. Around Rs 132 crore was now given to some benami companies and what else can we call it, other than corruption," Chennithala alleged.

He claimed that irregularities had happened in the tender process.

The senior Congress leader alleged that even though some documents were uploaded on KELTRON's website, some important documents are yet to be made public.

Chennithala and other Congress leaders have been alleging irregularities in the tender process by the Left government to set up a fully automated traffic enforcement system.

The Kerala government had in 2020 entered into an agreement with the Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) for the project.

Chennithala has been alleging that KELTRON then awarded the contract for the project to Bengaluru-based SRIT India Pvt Ltd, but in violation of tender norms.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had in April inaugurated the 'Safe Kerala' project, envisaged to reduce road accidents and traffic violations in the state.

Chennithala has also alleged that the common man was being looted to fill the coffers of companies of friends and relatives of the ruling Left front.