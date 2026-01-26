<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Monday stressed that the Republic Day should be celebrated as a united India and not a uniform India and said it should remain as a country where cultures enriched one another, and languages coexisted with pride.</p>.<p>Taking a veiled dig at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> government at the Centre, Stalin said, "Let's celebrate a unified India. Not a uniform India." In his message, the chief minister said India has "many voices" and many identities shaped the nation.</p>.Home Ministry spotlights new criminal laws at Republic Day tableau; Constitution forms backdrop.<p>"India moves forward when every citizen can live with dignity, confidence and freedom," he said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.</p>.<p>"We must remain a country where cultures enrich one another, languages coexist with pride and faith is a personal truth. Our strength has never been sameness. It has always been our many-ness. When diversity is protected, belonging feels natural. And the future stays open to everyone, equally. Happy Republic Day, India plural and proud," he said.</p>.<p>The CM further said, "Let's win together (Velvom Ondraga). In Tamil Nadu's march to prosperity, we shall leave no one behind." </p>