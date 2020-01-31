Congress' demand for resolution against Kerala Governor in Assembly rejected

The business advisory committee of the Kerala Assembly on Friday decided not to allow the demand of opposition party, Congress, for a resolution in the Assembly against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had given the notice for the resolution demanding the cente to recall the Governor after he strongly flayed the joint resolution passed by Kerala Assembly against CAA.

Chief Minister Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan and other left-front leaders took a stand against the notice for resolution. Kerala law minister A K Balan, who is also a member of the committee, said that the government did not want to set a bad precedent by moving a resolution in the house against the Governor. The government also do not want to worsen relationship with the governor as it may affect governance. He also said that the notice given by the opposition leader was not as per the norms.

The opposition leader told reporters that the government's nexus with the governor was further exposed. The government's stand that the notice for resolution flouted norms contradicted with speaker P Sreeramakrishnan's earlier statement that it was admissible.

The opposition would be trying to make political advantage of the CPM-led left-front's stand against the resolution. They would use it to further step up the allegation of nexus between the the left-front and the BJP. The opposition was quite concerned that the CPM was making inroads into its Muslim vote banks with the anti-CAA moves.