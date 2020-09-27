Congress MP Benny Behanan quits as Kerala UDF convenor

Congress MP Benny Behanan has quit the post of convenor of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala.

Behanan mentioned that he was quitting in the wake of baseless reports that he was having differences with senior leader Oommen Chandy over the post. However, party sources said it was part of an earlier understanding that Behanan quit the post.

Former Kerala PCC president M M Hassan is likely to be made the new convenor.

Behanan was elected to Lok Sabha from Chalakuddy. Since then there were speculations that he would quit the UDF convenor post. He was made UDF convenor in September 2018.