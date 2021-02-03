Congress to use multi-pronged strategy in raising Sabarimala women entry issue during elections

The Congress in Kerala seems to have a multi-pronged strategy in raising the Sabarimala women entry issue as the state is heading towards Assembly polls. This puts the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) on the back foot, countering the pro-Muslim tag being given to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and influencing the majority Hindu vote banks.

While the CPI(M) is still maintaining silence towards Congress’s assurance that a law to protect faiths over Sabarimala Ayyapa temple would be introduced, BJP national president J P Nadda said that the party’s stand on Sabrimala women entry issue remained the same.

Nadda, who is in Kerala to review the party’s election preparations on Wednesday, alleged that the Congress was backstabbing the people over the Sabarimala issue. "Congress did nothing when women were allowed at Sabarimala and Rahul Gandhi had not uttered a single word on the matter so far, whereas over 250 cases were slapped against BJP leaders in connection with stirs against women entry. Now the Congress is assuring to bring in legislation to protect Sabarimala. This is the height of hypocrisy," said Nadda.

The CPI(M) seems to be in a dilemma over the issue as any open statements against or in favour of women entry could invite criticism. The mishandling of the Sabarimala women entry issue by trying to implement the SC order of 2018, which allowed women of all age group to the temple by scrapping the ban on those in the 10-15 age group, was considered to be one key reason for the debacle faced by LDF in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. If the LDF takes an open stand in favour of preventing women in the 10-50 age group to the temple, that would affect its progressive stature as well.

Meanwhile, political analysts also point out that the key intention of Congress in raising the Sabarimala women entry issue now and assuring a law to protect beliefs was to resist the ongoing campaign by CPI(M) that the Congress’s priority was appeasement of minority community, especially Muslim community, and that the Indian Union Muslim League was dictating terms for the Congress.

C A Josukutty, a senior political analyst, said that the Congress seems to be sending a message that they were taking care of the concerns of the Hindu community also by offering legislation on Sabarimala. It could resist the allegation of Muslim appeasement against the Congress and the CPI(M) would be also in a tight spot as it would be difficult for them to take a stand on the matter.