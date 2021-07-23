Continuing Covid-19 surge triggers caution in Kerala

A marginal surge in Covid-19 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Kerala over the last few days is triggering concerns whether the state is heading for a third wave or whether the state is paying the price for unscientific easing of relaxations.

The TPR of the state has been hovering around ten per cent for over the past month and was below the ten per cent mark only on five days. Over the last five days, the TPR was increasing marginally and reached 12.38 per cent on Thursday. The seven-day average TPR also stayed above ten per cent from April 14. With 12,818 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, the total Covid active cases in Kerala reached 1,28,881.

Experts noted that if the increasing trend continues for some more days, and the margin of increase also goes up, then the state needs to be alert of the onset of a third wave. But the present marginal increase could be the outcome of the easing of lockdown norms unscientifically, as well as people ignoring Covid protocols.

While Kerala is being widely criticised for the present Covid situation, the state health authorities stuck to the 'delaying the peak' strategy. Moreover, the state's targeted testing strategy of checking those who are prone to the infection could also be a reason for the high TPR of Kerala.

Kerala Health department Nodal officer Dr. Amar Fettle said that the state could prevent a sudden spike of Covid-19 and as a result, the death rate could be kept at the lowest by ensuring proper medical care to the infected. As a major section of the society was still uninfected, the infection rate in Kerala continues to be comparatively higher.

Also read: Northeastern states struggle to contain Covid-19 cases, positivity rate

Indian Medical Association - Kerala chapter president designate Dr. N Sulphi said that if the state enters a Covid third phase before the second phase subsided, it could be a cause for concern for the health care infrastructure. He also said that enhancing the vaccination could be the most viable option to face a further surge.

Kerala government was facing criticism that the restrictions like alternate working days for various segments of shops and weekend lockdown were only leading to unnecessary crowding. Moreover, the three-day relaxation from July 18 to 20 in view of Bakrid had also invited widespread criticism.

Meanwhile, the state government decided to appoint IAS officers as special officers in Kasargod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Thrissur districts where the TPR was high.