Kerala calls for cooperation to stop spread of diseases

Cooperation between neighbouring states imperative to prevent infectious diseases spread: Kerala

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George was speaking at an inter-state meeting of various states' health departments

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 21 2023, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 14:40 ist
Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Left). Credit: PTI File Photo

As various infectious diseases are throwing up unprecedented challenges across the world, the Kerala government has emphasised cooperation between its health department and those of the neighbouring states to prevent the spread of communicable ailments.

State Health Minister Veena George said it was necessary for the health departments of the bordering states to work in cooperation with each other to prevent the spread of infectious diseases effectively.

The minister was speaking at an inter-state meeting of various states' health departments, inaugurated by her on Monday, a government release said. At the meeting, George said that health workers in border districts, when required, should coordinate with each other in the areas of data sharing, early warning, preparation of strategic action plans, development of local awareness materials, and implementation of containment and quarantine guidelines.

Also Read | India seeks better SCO nation ties to prevent epidemics

She said that climate change, antimicrobial resistance, and pesticide resistance have all contributed to disease outbreaks. States bordering Kerala are doing well to prevent the spread of diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, H1N1, influenza and COVID-19, George noted and added that collaboration between the health departments should be maintained and further strengthened by incorporating the concept of 'One Health'.

"This is particularly relevant for Kerala given its large inter-state trade in vegetables, poultry and livestock. Such inter-state meetings would help collaboration on public health activities, solve problems and strengthen cooperation between states", the Minister was quoted as saying in the release. All South Indian states have performed well in communicable disease control, but due to the continuing challenges, collective efforts are needed to tackle epidemics, she added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Infectious Diseases
Veena George
Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram
Disease

What's Brewing

In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023

In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023

Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China

Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China

Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record

Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record

UFO sightings in the US: Fact or fiction?

UFO sightings in the US: Fact or fiction?

Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'

Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

 