Coronavirus cases cross 600 mark in AP, 31 more confirmed

COVID-19 cases cross 600 mark in AP, 31 more confirmed

PTI
PTI, Amaravati(AP),
  • Apr 18 2020, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 12:30 ist

Coronavirus cases surged past the 600 mark in Andhra Pradesh, touching 603 on Saturday as 31 more tested positive to the infection in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

The coronavirus toll increased to 15 as one patient died in Krishna district, which also registered 18 fresh cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, a health bulletin said. Krishna now has an aggregate of 70 cases. Also, 7 more patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total to 42, it added.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Andhra Pradesh
