Coronavirus Lockdown: Australia returned student booked for car ride with parents in Telangana

The Telangana Police have registered an FIR on one 20-year-old Australia-returned student for violating the COVID-19 home quarantine norms and found roaming in a car with parents.

This comes a day after Kothagudem Deputy Superintendent of Police SM Ali and his London returned son who tested COVID-19 positive were booked for meeting family and friends, in defiance of the quarantine rules.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

According to V C Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Pallipaga Rohan, claiming to be studying in Australia, had arrived in the city on March 19.

“Instead of being in home quarantine for a period of 14 days, he was found moving in a car with his parents. We have intercepted him at the Cyber Towers junction during vehicle checking in view of the lockdown imposed in the state,” said Sajjanar stating this as a violation of the quarantine norms prescribed by the health department.

A case has been booked under Section 188 (disobedience of a public servant order) and 269 of the I.P.C. and relevant provisions of the Epidemic diseases Act, 1897.

“As he was also found to be sick and coughing, suspecting it to be a COVID 19 infection, we have shifted him to the Gandhi Hospital for further tests. Presently, he is in the isolation ward. If he is tested positive, his family members would also be called for medical tests. As of now his parents are asked for strict adherence to home quarantine norms,” the commissioner said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda – the three police Commissionerates covering Hyderabad region are facing a tough time preventing the public from venturing out in this time of COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, Sajjanar led a drive at the busy Cyber Towers junction counselling people in cars and bikes about the COVID-19 consequences on public movement and mass contact.

The commissioner advised all foreign returned persons to register themselves voluntarily if they have not already through COVID-19 helpline numbers or dialing 100 or 9490617444 (Cyberabad Police).

People who registered should undergo strict 14-day home quarantine. Stringent legal action will be initiated against those disobeying government orders, Sajjanar said.