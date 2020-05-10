Kochi: Naval ship arrives with 698 repatriated Indians

Coronavirus lockdown: Naval ship arrives in Kochi with 698 repatriated Indians from Maldives

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • May 10 2020, 10:22 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 10:46 ist
Indian Navy personnel watch and take photos as the INS Jalashwa ship enters the Cochin port carrying Indian citizens who were stranded in Maldives due to the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, in Kochi in the south Indian state of Kerala on May 10, 2020. (Photo by Arunchandra BOSE / AFP)

INS Jalashwa carrying 698 repatriated Indian citizens from the Maldives arrived in Kochi harbour on Sunday morning, completing the Indian Navy's first massive evacuation exercise from foreign soil during the COVID-19 lockdown, official sources said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The passengers would disembark from the cruise terminal of Cochin Port Trust, they said. Inspector-General of Police Vijay Sakhare said all arrangements are in place to facilitate the safe stay of those repatriated, comprising 440 Keralites and people from other parts of the country.

Four passengers are from Lakshwadeep. Besides these, the other passengers are from Tamil Nadu (187), Telangana (9), Andhra Pradesh (8), Karnataka (8), Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan (3 each) and Goa (1), Assam (1).

There are seven passengers each from Uttarakhand and West Bengal, Delhi (4), Puducherry (3), while there are two passengers each from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, the sources said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kochi
Maldives
Lockdown

What's Brewing

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

 