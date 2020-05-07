Coronavirus Lockdown: Two flights with NRIs from UAE reach Kerala

The first two flights under the Vande Bharat Mission for evacuating NRIs reached Kerala from UAE on Thursday night.

While the first flight from Abu Dhabi reached Nedumbassery airport in Kochi with 181 passengers, including 49 pregnant women and four kids, by around 10:15 pm, the second flight from Dubai reached Kozhikode international airport in North Kerala with 182 passengers, including 19 pregnant women and five kids, by around 10:35 pm.

Follow live developments on the coronavirus pandemic here

Air India Express operated both the flights. All passengers were allowed to board the flights after preliminary COVID-19 screening. Natives of several districts came by both the flights.

The passengers were being subjected to thermal scanning and other medical screenings at the airport. Those having any symptoms of coronavirus would be shifted to COVID-19 care centres, while others would be shifted to quarantine facilities in their respective districts.

Pregnant women, aged persons and children with no symptoms would be allowed to go home on the assurance that they would remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Local health workers would be monitoring them.

Kerala government has made elaborate transportation arrangements at both the airports to various districts. Buses, taxis and ambulances were kept ready at the airport.

Earlier, the Kerala Government informed the High Court that 1.15 lakh quarantine rooms were kept ready and 9,000 hotel rooms for those who wish to avail the facility by making payments were also kept ready.