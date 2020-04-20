Coronavirus: Mangaluru roadblock causes mental blow for Kannadigas in Kasargod

The restrictions imposed by Mangaluru on patients from Kasargod in Kerala have caused severe mental blow to scores of Kannadiga's in Kasargod as they have been emotionally more attached to Karnataka than Kerala. In order to take political advantage of the situation, a campaign for making the region an union territory or a separate Tulu state has been triggered.

Kasargod is more connected, personally and professionally, to Karnataka, especially Dakshina Kannada district as most of the families in the district are having any sort of bonding with Dakshina Kannada. For this reason, the roadblock to Mangalore for treatment purposes has emotionally hurt the people of Kasargod, especially the three lakh odd Kannadigas.

Dr. Y S Mohankumar of Kasargod said that already the people of Kasargod were feeling like being ignored by Kerala as no development was taking place here. With the fresh attitude of Karnataka towards Kasargod residents, the people here felt like being ignored by Karnataka too, said the doctor who himself is a Kannadiga.

Even as Kerala former chief secretary P Prabhakaran had submitted a detailed report pointing out the specific infrastructure needs of Kasargod in 2012, there were not much initiatives even for long-pending plights to have a medical college. Hence the people of Kasargod now feel that the COVID and the roadblock by Managaluru came as a blessing as the backwardness of Kasargod's healthcare got some attention and the Medical College hospital started functioning and Tata group announced a speciality hospital for the district.

Muralidhara Balukaraya, president of the Karnataka Smathi in Kasargod said that the Kannadigas were equally upset over Karnataka blocking the roads as well as Kerala not giving importance for Kasargod's development. Kerala Tulu Academy president Umesh M Saliyan said that the present development was being politically used by some sections and campaigns for making Kasargod a separate region was being triggered, which is not advisable. The Kannadigas and Malayalis are living in harmony, which should not be disturbed, said Umesh.

Manjeshwar MLA M C Kamaruddin said that for the people of Kasargod, Mangaluru was so far like a part of the district. But with the present roadblock by Karnataka authorities, the people have started feeling a separation. It was owing to the proximity and easy accessibility to Mangaluru that put the development needs of Kasargod in the backburner. But now the people are strongly feeling the need for making Kasargod self-sufficient. Commissioning of the medical college and Tata setting up a hospital are positive steps in this regard, he said.

Meanwhile, activist Dr. Naresh Mulleriya of Kasargod said that Karnataka’s firm stand on restricting the entry of people from neighbouring Kasargod in order to contain COVID-19 has found support among many Kannadigas. Kerala’s moves against Karnataka was also seen as an attempt to divide the unity of Kannada speaking population, he alleged.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mangaluru, Chairman Dr Annayya Kulal said that Kannadigas were well aware that Karnataka’s heart bleeds for them and emotionally they are with them.