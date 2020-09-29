Covid-19: All-party meeting decides against further total shutdown in Kerala

Covid: All-party meet against total shutdown in Kerala

  Sep 29 2020
Social distancing norms and restrictions on gatherings would be strictly enforced, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. Credit: PTI.

Despite an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday decided not to go for any further total shutdown in the near future.

All the parties were of the opinion that further total shutdown would cause severe inconvenience to the people. However, social distancing norms and restrictions on gatherings would be strictly enforced, and strict restrictions will be imposed at areas were the spread of Covid-19 was severe, said the Chief Minister.

With 7,354 more fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the number of active cases crossed the 60,000 mark and reached 61,791.

Meanwhile, BJP state leadership said that the party did not plan to stop the stirs against government in view of the spread of Covid-19 . BJP state president K Surendran said that stirs would be carried out by strictly following social distancing norms.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front on Monday announced that it would keep off from public stirs to avoid the spread of Covid-19. There were reports that over 150 police personnel enaged for managing stirs were infected with the disease.

