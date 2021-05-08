Covid-19: Tamil Nadu govt imposes complete lockdown from May 10 to 24

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24 due to "unavoidable circumstances". The state is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

