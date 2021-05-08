TN govt imposes complete lockdown from May 10 to 24

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu govt imposes complete lockdown from May 10 to 24

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 08 2021, 08:54 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 09:03 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24 due to "unavoidable circumstances". The state is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

More to follow...

 

