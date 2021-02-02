CPI(M)'s campaign against Muslim League suffers setback

CPI(M) Assembly election campaign in Kerala claiming that Indian Union Muslim League, which is a key coalition partner of the Congress, is a communal party suffered a setback with even a prominent Christian church leader condemning the CPI(M)'s line.

Metropolitan Geevarghese Mar Coorilos of the prominent Jacobite faction of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala said in social media post that the ongoing campaign that IUML was a communal party would lead to an unhealthy communal divide in society.

Trying to create an impression that there was a communal divide between Christian and Muslim factions would cause considerable injury to the communal fabric of Kerala society. Whatever may be the reason, it was unfortunate that IUML was being termed as a communal party as IUML had upheld secular stand when highly explosive situations were prevailing, he said.

Top CPI(M) leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) state secretary in charge A Vijayaraghavan have been triggering a communal campaign against the IUML by alleging nexus with Jamaat-e-Islami. The CPI(M) was allegedly trying to polarise Christian voters in its favour by accusing that IUML was dictating terms of the Congress.

Close on the heels of Christian church leaders condemning the CPI(M)'s campaign against IUML, CPI, which is the key ally of the CPI(M), preferred not to toe the CPI(M)'s line on the issue. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said it was for CPI(M) leaders to decide and think what they should say. The left-front always maintain secular values, he said.

CPI(M) senior leader and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac also preferred not to go by the communal campaign against the IUML as he commented that IUML was part of mainstream politics in Kerala.