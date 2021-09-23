CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala backs Bharat Bandh

The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala has called for a hartal in the state on September 27 to express solidarity with the Bharat Bandh called by various farmers' organisations.
LDF convenor and CPM acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan said that demonstrations would be staged across the state as part of the protest against the anti-farmers laws of the centre.
The ruling Front itself calling for hartal is likely to trigger criticisms.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Salon made to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut
IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis
Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer
In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US
Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban
Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win
Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'