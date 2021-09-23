CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala backs Bharat Bandh

The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala has called for a hartal in the state on September 27 to express solidarity with the Bharat Bandh called by various farmers' organisations.

LDF convenor and CPM acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan said that demonstrations would be staged across the state as part of the protest against the anti-farmers laws of the centre.

The ruling Front itself calling for hartal is likely to trigger criticisms.

Check out the latest DH videos here: