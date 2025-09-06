Menu
Tribal family accuses Indore hospital of negligence after newborn dies from rat bites

Protestors demand Rs 1 crore compensation and FIR against senior hospital officials as probe continues into the deaths of two newborns allegedly bitten by rats in government ICU.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 15:00 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 15:00 IST
