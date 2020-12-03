Cyclone Burevi live updates: Shah dials Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs to take stock of situation; NDRF teams deployed
Cyclone Burevi live updates: Shah dials Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs to take stock of situation; NDRF teams deployed
updated: Dec 03 2020, 10:43 ist
Cyclone Burevi is likely to intensify in the next 12 hours and cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban in Rameswaram on tonight or tomorrow morning, bringing heavy rains to southern districts. Stay tuned for live updates.
Cyclone Burevi: Kerala on high alert; restriction at Sabarimala likely
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that restrictions might be required in the ongoing pilgrimage of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple until the cyclone alerts are withdrawn. The Pathanamthitta district disaster management authority would take a decision on the restrictions required by evaluating the situation.
Sri Lanka evacuates thousands as Cyclone Burevi nears
Sri Lanka evacuated 75,000 people from homes on the east coast, where tropical cyclone Burevi, packing winds of 80 kph to 90 kph (50 mph to 56 mph) is expected to hit the island nation late on Wednesday. The cyclone is likely to damage coastal buildings and power lines and unleash flash floods, the island's disaster management centre said, advising those living near its path to stay indoors.
At least 1,000 cusecs of water will be released from Chembarambakkam Lake at noon on Thursday.
10:25
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala assuring all possible support to help people as they face Cyclone Burevi. Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the states, he says.
10:22
#CycloneBurevi to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari during tonight and early morning tomorrow with a wind speed of 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph, as per IMD
As part of the efforts to move people living in low-lying areas to safety, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 360 persons from Palam near Dhanushkodi and shifted them to Narayanpur shelter in Thangachimadam.
10:21
Tamil Nadu is bracingfor a second cyclone in just about a week – Cyclone Nivar which made landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wee hours of November 26 claimed four lives and uprooted over 1,000 trees.
10:21
Under the influence of the cyclonic storm,southern districtsand parts of northernTamil Nadu are likely to be pounded by heavy rainstill Friday.The state government asked administrations of nine districts – Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Sivaganga, Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, and Virudhunagar – to remain on high alert and move people living in low-lying areas to safety.
10:20
The cyclonic storm will cross the Sri Lankan coast to the north of Trincomalee on Wednesday night. It is very likely to move nearly west-northwestwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area Thursday morning.
10:19
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of Cyclone Burevi that islikely to intensify in the next 12 hours and cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban in Rameswaram on tonight or tomorrow morning, bringing heavy rains to southern districts. Stay tuned for live updates.
