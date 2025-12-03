<p>Peshawar: Three security men were killed in an improvised explosive device blast targeting a police vehicle in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> on Wednesday, an official said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in the Panyala area of Dera Ismail Khan district, bordering South Waziristan.</p>.<p>Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gul Alam, Constable Rafiq and the driver of the mobile van, Sakhi Jan, lost their lives in the incident.</p>.<p>The Paniyala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), station house officer (SHO) and other district police officials reached the site of the improvised explosive device (IED) blast soon after the incident.</p>.<p>A statement by the office of Dera Ismail Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada said that the attack was carried out by “unidentified terrorists.” The terrorists have carried out a cowardly attack, the DPO told the media.</p>.Security beefed up for Sri Lanka team following suicide bombing in Islamabad.<p>Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi has strongly condemned the bomb attack.</p>.<p>There have been several incidents of attacks on law enforcers in recent months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as Pakistan continues to grapple with the issue of terrorism.</p>.<p>The country witnessed a surge in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. </p>