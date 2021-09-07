'DA hike for TN govt employees advanced to Jan 1, 2022'

DA hike for Tamil Nadu govt employees advanced to January 1, 2022: CM Stalin

The move would benefit 16 lakh government employees and pensioners

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Sep 07 2021, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 17:36 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

The enhanced Dearness Allowance to government employees and pensioners would be advanced by three months and it shall be implemented with effect from January 1, 2022, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

In the revised budget (2021-22), the increase in DA for employees and pensioners was announced from April 1, 2022, he said.

However, considering representations received from associations of government employees, the DA hike would be implemented for them and pensioners from January 1, 2022, despite serious fiscal constraints, the Chief Minister said.

The move would benefit 16 lakh government employees and pensioners and the advancement of the DA hike would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 1,620 crore for three months and for a year the expenditure shall be Rs 6,480 crore.

An office-bearer of a government employees association said that the DA is expected to be raised on par with the Centre's announcement of 11 per cent in sync with the practice so far.

"Usually, the state government announces the DA hike soon after the Centre's announcement. This is the first time we are witnessing such a scenario," he told PTI.

The associations of government employees have been demanding a 11 per cent DA increase. Effective July 1, 2021, the Centre had announced a 11 per cent increase (17 per cent to 28 per cent) in DA and Dearness Relief to Central government employees and pensioners respectively.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dearness Allowance
Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin

Related videos

What's Brewing

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

Education: Policy and politics

Education: Policy and politics

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

 