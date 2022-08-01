Deceased Kerala man tests positive for monkeypox

Samples of a 22-year-old man, who died in Kerala on July 30, have come out positive for monkeypox on Monday.

It could be considered the first monkeypox death to be officially reported in the country. An official confirmation in this regard was still awaited.

Among the four monkeypox cases reported in the country earlier, the first three were also in Kerala, that too among those who came down from UAE. The fourth one was in Delhi.

The Thrissur native who died on Saturday was earlier found to be tested positive for monkeypox in UAE on July 19. He travelled to Kerala on July 21 night allegedly by suppressing this information. Only after his death at a private hospital in Thrissur that his family members revealed to the hospital authorities that he was earlier tested positive for monkeypox in UAE.

The samples taken from the person were tested at the National Institute of Virology's unit in Alappuzha and found positive for monkeypox. A confirmation test done at NIV Pune was also found positive for monkeypox.

Health department sources said that delay in taking timely treatment could be the reason for monkeypox leading to death even as its fatality rate was very low. The person was said to be not showing any visible symptoms of monkeypox even after he came down to Kerala. Hence detailed studies to determine the variant were required.

Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday that a team of health experts would be ascertaining the real cause of death.

The youth was working in Ras Al-Khaimah in UAE. He reached Kozhikode international airport by the early hours of July 22. Four of his friends received him and he proceeded to his house at Chavakkad in Thrissur. He mingled freely with family members, relatives and friends. He was also said to have gone out to play with friends.

By July 27 he took treatment at a private hospital near his house following fever and giddiness. From there he was referred to a private hospital in Thrissur city where he died on July 30.

About 15 persons were on the contact list of the deceased persons, which included his family members, friends and those who sat near him on the flight. None of them was showing any symptoms of monkeypox so far, said sources.

Kerala revenue minister K Rajan said that there was no need for concern and even those persons with whom the youth mingled closely were not showing any symptoms so far. The district administration and health authorities were carrying out massive awareness drives, he said.