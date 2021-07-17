Defence, paramilitary personnel to get first preference in emergency quota tickets

Defence and paramilitary personnel travelling home on leave or returning to duty in Lakshadweep will henceforth get first preference in allocating emergency quota tickets in passenger ships run by the island administration.

In Lakshadweep, passenger ships are the most widely and affordable means of transportation other than the regular flight service.

An order issued by the administration on Saturday said the decision would ease the difficulties faced by the Defence and Paramilitary personnel, especially those from the islands, in securing timely ship tickets, during their visits.

"While acknowledging the unparalleled service and sacrifice of the defence and paramilitary personnel for the great nation, the Lakshadweep administration has taken this decision as a step forward to recognise their contributions and facilitate them for their seamless movement," it said.

"This mark of respect will go a long way in motivating the islanders to join the defence/paramilitary forces and serve our great nation with the utmost dedication and sincerity," the order said. The administration also appointed two nodal officers for effective implementation of the order in letter and spirit.