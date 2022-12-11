Delhi excise scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha questioned for over seven hours

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha was interrogated as a witness in the Delhi excise scam case for about seven and a half hours on Sunday.

After the CBI officials left her Banjara Hills house where the questioning and recording of the statement took place, Kavitha rushed to meet her father K Chandrasekhar Rao at the CM's official residence cum office Pragathi Bhavan.

Kavitha flashed the victory sign to her supporters who had gathered at her residence in large numbers.

Delhi and Telangana BJP leaders have been alleging the former Lok Sabha MP's involvement in the Delhi liquor scam for some time now.

On December 2, Kavitha was issued a notice in which CBI officials said that she needs to be examined in the case registered against Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, GNCT of Delhi and 14 others regarding allegations pertaining to Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The CBI notice to Kavitha, under Section 160 of Cr.PC, came following the inclusion of her name in the Enforcement Directorate's remand report of Amit Arora, one of the arrested accused in the alleged fraud. In its report, ED mentioned Kavitha's name among the 36 “accused/suspects” who have destroyed or used mobile devices allegedly for dealings in the scam. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's name is at the top.

Reacting to this, Kavitha had earlier this month dared the Narendra Modi government to put her in jail in connection with the scam. Without addressing specifics in the report, Kavitha said that she is “ready for any probe, and will answer all questions”.

Though Kavitha initially agreed to meet the CBI officials on December 6, she changed her position, reportedly after holding discussions with her father KCR.

Kavitha and her supporters are calling the notices etc as “BJP's political conspiracy against KCR's daughter.”

The CBI questioning comes at a time when the TRS government-appointed SIT is probing the alleged TRS MLAs poaching case. SIT had served notices to BJP top leader BL Santhosh for questioning, and even moved to name the BJP national general secretary (organisation) as an accused in the case.

KCR had also charged that Delhi sent agents had attempted to buy his MLAs and topple his government.