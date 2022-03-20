Difference among Congress leaders in Kerala over attending CPM seminars

Differences have cropped up among Congress leaders in Kerala over attending seminars organised by CPM.

Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran reiterated on Sunday that a ban was imposed on party leaders from attending the seminars organised by the CPM. There was much hatred among the people of Kerala towards the CPM-led government in Kerala owing to its approach to the semi-high-speed rail project. Hence the Congress party decided that the party leaders should keep off from CPM's events considering the public sentiments. Anyone defying the ban would invite action, he said.\

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor had earlier commented that there was nothing wrong with Congress leaders participating in the CPM party congress and sharing ideologies as it was a national event. He also said that in case of a ban he would take a call after discussing with the Congress president.

Reacting to it Sudhakaran said that if Tharoor got permission from Congress president Sonia Gandhi to attend CPM's seminars, then he can attend.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that Congress was fearing to have an ideological debate owing to a dearth in political ideologies. He also alleged that Congress could be keeping off from the seminars as BJP leaders were also not participating. The Congress could be trying to get RSS's support for forming an anti-left front, he alleged.

Leaders like Tharoor, and former minister K V Thomas were invited to a seminar in connection with the CPM party congress.

