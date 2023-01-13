DMK ally VCK workers protest against Governor R N Ravi in Chennai

DMK ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party workers staged a protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in Chennai on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday asked President Droupadi Murmu to advise Governor R N Ravi to exercise his duty by acting on the guidance and advice of the Council of Ministers as enshrined in the Constitution. He also told the President to counsel Ravi to ensure that he doesn’t go against the convention and work for Tamil Nadu and its people.

In his letter to Murmu, which was handed over to her by Law Minister S Regupathy in New Delhi on Thursday, Stalin explained in detail the happenings in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on January 9 when the Governor deviated from the text prepared by the government and added a few portions on his own.

The government issued a statement late Thursday night giving a sneak preview of the contents of the letter. In the letter, the statement said, the Chief Minister recalled that the Governor deviated from the same speech that he approved on January 7.

