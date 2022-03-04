DMK combine secures all 21 municipal corporations in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its ally Congress on Friday formed councils in all 21 municipal corporations in the state after having swept the February 19 elections to the urban local bodies.

The alliance led by DMK consisting of Congress, CPM, CPI, MDMK, and VCK, also secured over 90 per cent of the municipalities and 80 per cent of the town panchayats where elections for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson, and president and vice-president were conducted on Friday.

However, the DMK suffered an embarrassment in a few municipalities and town panchayats allotted for alliance and town panchayats where party councillors entered the fray and emerged victorious. In at least two places, DMK councillors filed nominations against the party’s official candidate and won.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan demanded that the DMK members who won elections in seats allotted to alliance partners resign and make way for them.

The DMK alliance registered a landslide win in the elections to urban local bodies, decimating the principal Opposition AIADMK. The party allotted two deputy mayor posts to Congress, and one each to CPI, CPM, MDMK, and VCK.

It also allotted the posts of chairman and vice-chairman of municipalities and president and vice president of town panchayats to its allies — the ‘alliance dharma’ was followed in a majority of places but in a few places, DMK rebels won.

Of the 21 corporations where mayor elections were scheduled, as many as 19 were elected unopposed while polls were held in Nagercoil and Cuddalore. While BJP fielded a candidate in Nagercoil, a DMK rebel stood against the party’s official nominee in Cuddalore – in both places, the ruling party emerged victorious.

R Priya, 28, was elected unopposed as Mayor of the 340-year-old Chennai Corporation. She is not just the youngest mayor of Chennai, but also the city’s first-ever woman head belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC).

Other mayors who were elected from DMK are Kalpana Anandkumar (Coimbatore), Indirani (Madurai), M Anbazhagan (Tiruchirapalli), P M Saravanan (Tirunelveli), A Ramachandran (Salem), N Dinesh Kumar (Tiruppur), Nagarathinam (Erode), N P Jagan (Thoothukudi), G Udhayakumar (Avadi), Ilamathi (Dindigul), and Sangeetha Inbam (Sivakasi).

K Vasanthakumari is the new mayor of Tambaram, while Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj will head the Kanchipuram municipal corporation, Sujatha Anandakumar (Vellore), Sundari (Cuddalore), ‘Sun’ Ramanathan (Thanjavur) Kavitha Ganesan (Karur), and S A Sathya (Hosur), and Mahesh (Nagercoil).

Congress member K Saravanan, an autorickshaw driver, was elected as the first mayor of Kumbakonam municipal corporation.

