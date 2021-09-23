Doctor who underwent surgery for cancer four years ago finishes post-graduation with gold medal

Dr JD (named changed), then 24, underwent Robotic Colorectal surgery for low rectal cancer in 2017. Four years later, she has not only recovered but has also completed her medical post-graduation by winning a Gold Medal.

The 28-year-old doctor underwent the surgery at the Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery, Chennai. Dr JD’s success also marks the completion of five years since the institute came into existence.

Dr Venkatesh Munikrishnan, Consultant Colorectal & Robotic Surgeon, The Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery, Chennai said, Dr JD was diagnosed with very low rectal cancer in 2017 when she was 24 years of age, just as she was about to join her medical post-graduation.

“With Robotic Colorectal Surgery, we were able to perform the complex surgery to remove cancer and reconstruct the colon to rectal/anal connection, thus avoiding a permanent colostomy. She had an uneventful recovery, went on to finish her course and excelled, getting the gold medal,” Dr Munikrishnan said.

At the event to celebrate Dr JD’s success, Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy said cancers, in particular, are taking a big toll and colorectal cancers are showing a rise, thus becoming a major threat.

“The Robotic Colorectal surgery program will also be extended to other hospitals in the group. We are confident that along with early diagnosis, this will help in making a significant impact in reducing the morbidity and mortality from colorectal diseases including colorectal cancer,” he said.

The Robotic Colorectal Surgery Programme is the busiest in the country with over 600 robotic colorectal surgeries completed since its opening in 2016, of which 450 have been performed by Dr Venkatesh Munikrishnan, the hospital said.

