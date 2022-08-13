Don’t construct new reservoirs across Kosasthalaiyar: Stalin to Jagan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday wrote to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy opposing his government’s move to construct new reservoirs across the Kosasthalaiyar River saying any such a decision which will affect inflows into Poondi reservoir.

Stalin said any construction of new reservoirs across the river would seriously affect the drinking water supply to Chennai city, besides affecting the drinking water supply in the upper reaches. In addition, it would also impact irrigation in that area, thereby affecting the livelihood of the farmers, the Chief Minister said.

In the letter, Stalin said he has learnt that Andhra Pradesh has approved the construction of two reservoirs across the Kosasthalaiyar river, near Mukkalakandigai and Katharapalli villages in Chittoor district.

“This step has caused great anguish among the people living in areas in and around Chennai, who depend on the river’s flows for drinking water and to a small extent, for irrigation. You may be aware that the Kosasthalaiyar river basin and Kosasthalaiyar river are inter-state in nature,” Stalin said in the letter.

The river basin covers a total area of 3,727 sq km. of which 877 sq km. lies in Andhra Pradesh and 2,850 sq. km. lies in Tamil Nadu. The Poondi reservoir has been constructed across Kosasthalaiyar river, which is a vital source of drinking water supply to the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

“This would seriously affect the drinking water supply to Chennai city, besides affecting the drinking water supply in the upper reaches. In addition, it would also impact irrigation in that area, thereby affecting the livelihood of the farmers,” Stalin said.

Being an inter-state river, the upper riparian state cannot plan or give approval or construct any new structure across Kosasthalaiyar without the consent of the lower riparian state, Stalin said, adding that it is disappointing that such a step has been taken, which will have a significant adverse impact on Tamil Nadu.

“Hence I strongly urge you to instruct the authorities concerned in your Government not to go ahead with the above projects and also not to take up any new projects in the Kosasthalaiyar river basin area in Andhra Pradesh,” Stalin further said.