DYFI activist killed in Kerala's Alappuzha; two taken into custody

Alappuzha
  • Jul 19 2023, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 16:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 21-year-old activist of DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, was allegedly hacked to death by some assailants near Kayamkulam in the coastal district of Alappuzha, police said on Wednesday.

Ambadi, the victim, died as a result of the wound received on his neck in the attack on Tuesday evening, an officer of Kayamkulam police station said, adding that the two alleged assailants were in custody at present, but no arrest has been recorded.

The officer said the incident happened after an initial argument between the alleged assailants and the victim.

Also read | Bajrang Dal activist killed by 'jihadis' in Assam, says VHP

Barely half-an-hour after the argument, the two alleged assailants came in a two-wheeler and hacked the unsuspecting Ambadi in the neck, he said. "He died on the way to the hospital," the officer added.

"The inquest just got over and the body will be sent for post-mortem," he said.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said.

"Only after further investigation can we know whether anyone else was also involved in the incident," he added.

