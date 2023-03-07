Ensure release of 16 Indian fishermen: Stalin to PM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in securing the release of 16 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal who have been arrested by authorities of Diego Garcia of British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT).

In the letter, Stalin said the fishermen – six from Tamil Nadu, Kerala (7), and West Bengal (3) -- along with their mechanised fishing boat named St. Marys, ventured for fishing from Thengapattinam Fishing Harbour of Tamil Nadu on February 9.

“While they were fishing in the deep sea waters on February 23, they were apprehended by the authorities in Diego Garcia of British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) along with their mechanised fishing boat,” Stalin said, adding that these apprehended fishermen are dependent on fishing activity for their livelihood, and their arrest will cause hardship to their families.

“Therefore, I request you to kindly direct the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi to take up the matter with the concerned authorities using diplomatic channels so as to secure the release of 16 Indian fishermen and their fishing vessel,” he added.