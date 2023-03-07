Ensure release of 16 Indian fishermen: Stalin to PM

Ensure release of 16 Indian fishermen: Stalin to PM

In the letter, Stalin said the fishermen – six from Tamil Nadu, Kerala (7), and West Bengal (3)

E t B Sivapriyan
E t B Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Mar 07 2023, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 21:30 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in securing the release of 16 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal who have been arrested by authorities of Diego Garcia of British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT).

In the letter, Stalin said the fishermen – six from Tamil Nadu, Kerala (7), and West Bengal (3) -- along with their mechanised fishing boat named St. Marys, ventured for fishing from Thengapattinam Fishing Harbour of Tamil Nadu on February 9.

“While they were fishing in the deep sea waters on February 23, they were apprehended by the authorities in Diego Garcia of British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) along with their mechanised fishing boat,” Stalin said, adding that these apprehended fishermen are dependent on fishing activity for their livelihood, and their arrest will cause hardship to their families. 

“Therefore, I request you to kindly direct the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi to take up the matter with the concerned authorities using diplomatic channels so as to secure the release of 16 Indian fishermen and their fishing vessel,” he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu
Narendra Modi
India News

What's Brewing

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

 