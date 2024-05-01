Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Three Mumbai seats to see Sena vs Sena fights

Mumbai: Three of the six seats in the financial capital of Mumbai will witness a direct fight between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-spearheaded Shiv Sena (UBT) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Two seats involve fights between BJP and Congress while one is between Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP.

The three seats involving Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) contests are Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai North-West.

In Mumbai South, two-time sitting Shiv Sena MP and former minister Arvind Sawant, now with Shiv Sena (UBT), will take on Shiv Sena leader Yamini Jadhav, who is an MLA from Byculla. Sawant, who is part of the core team of Thackeray, had resigned as Union Heavy Industries Minister when the Shiv Sena split.

In Mumbai South-Central, two-time sitting Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale will take on Anil Desai, a former Rajya Sabha MP, who is one of Thackeray's close aides.