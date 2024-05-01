'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Pannun: US

Washington: The United States is 'regularly working' with India in its investigation into the allegations related to the plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US State Department official has said.

The remarks by US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel came after The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, named a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer in connection with the alleged plot to kill Pannun on American soil last year.

India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying that the report made 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated' imputations on a serious matter and that an investigation into the case was underway.

Addressing his daily news conference on Tuesday, Patel said, “We continue to expect accountability from the Government of India based on the results of the Indian inquiry committee’s work, and we are regularly working with them and enquiring for additional updates.”