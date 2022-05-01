Ex-Kerala MLA P C George arrested for hate speech targeting Muslims

Former Kerala MLA P C George was held by the police in connection with a case regarding a communally-sensitive speech.

George had made anti-Muslim comments while speaking at Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan — an annual event that has been held in Thiruvananthapuram for the last several years — on Friday.

A case was registered against him on Saturday for spreading hate after his remarks triggered a row and an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) youth wing leader petitioned the state police chief Anil Kant seeking action against George. The Thiruvananthapuram city police took the former MLA into custody during the early hours of Sunday.

A suo motu case has been registered against him under section 153A of IPC.

George, a former Kerala Congress leader, was an MLA for over 30 years. He had associated with both Congress-led United Democratic Front and CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front over the years, besides a brief association with the NDA. He lost the Assembly elections in 2021.

George often invited criticism for his use of foul language.

During the Hindu Maha Sammelan he alleged that the Muslim community was trying to reduce the population of Hindu and Christian communities by various means. He also made certain sensitive allegations. These statements triggered widespread criticism against him. The ruling CPI(M) and opposition party Congress demanded action against him.

(With ANI inputs)

